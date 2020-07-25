ROBINSON, Ione Marian September 5, 1923 - July 19, 2020 While it is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mom, Grandma, and GG, it eases our hearts to know that she is celebrating with joy today with her beloved Saviour and Lord. Her encouragement, unconditional love and fervent prayers will be dearly missed by her family, church family, many friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim in 1995 she leaves behind her devoted family, son Bob and daughters Lynne Hahn, and Shelley Richey (Rob); grandchildren: Tanya-Lee Olmstead (Beau), Landon Hahn, Rebecca and Kris Richey; great-grandchildren: Hayden and Keldon Olmstead; her brother Bob (Gwen); and predeceased by her sister Betty Johnson (Foy), brother Arne Tomlinson (Evelyn), brother-in-law Bill Robinson, sister-in-laws Maureen Robinson and Doris Parrot, four nieces and seven nephews - all so special to Mom. Mom was born on a farm in Saskatchewan to her loving pioneer parents, Ab and Helga Tomlinson and 3 siblings. She often reminisced of the good memories she had with her family, relatives, school days, teaching in prairie schools, and the many close friends she has kept for her lifetime. She married her sweetheart, Jim in 1949. They honeymooned in Victoria and loved it so much they stayed. She worked alongside our Dad on our chicken ranch, then our mink ranch to later go back to her profession of teaching from 1963 to 1980 at Colwood Elementary School. Having dedicated their lives to the Lord, she faithfully served in so many ways as a teacher in Sunday School and Children's church, leadership in Ladies Missionary Fellowship, prayer teams and home Bible Studies. She volunteered her time and faithfully supported Leading Influence Ministries and the Compassionate Warehouse. A special thanks to Mom's physician Dr. Valerie Cowan. She was not only her physician but a caring friend and support to her entire family. Due to COVID, a small private service will take place at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on July 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to her favourite charities: City Light Building Fund, Leading Influence Ministries or Compassionate Warehouse. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com