Ira Michael Friedman

Obituary

FRIEDMAN, Ira Michael On August 14, 2019, on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Cherished son of the late Jack and the late Helen Friedman. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Edward, Karen and Jay and Debra and Robert. Dear uncle to Rebecca and Marc, Jesse and Katie, Rachel, Sarah, Zachary and Jessica, Emma and Ella, Nathan and Elise, Joseph and Eli. Great-uncle to Sam, Rose, Isaac, Annie, Lylah and Jack. Good friend and trusted advisor to many. He was a researcher and sailor who navigated life with curiosity, knowledge and a dry wit. Funeral took place on August 14, 2019 at Victoria Jewish Cemetery. Shiva will take place at 7:30 am August 15 at Chabad Victoria, 2955 Glasgow Street, and will then continue in Toronto on August 16 at 18 Sala Drive, Richmond Hill, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and on August 18 and 19 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
