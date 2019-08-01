Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irena (Werbenec) Otvos. View Sign Obituary

OTVOS, Irena (nee Werbenec) June 2, 1939 - July 20, 2019 Irena was born in Lwow Poland, now called Lviv in the Ukraine. After WW II her family moved to England where after completing high school at Pitsford's Polish Girls School, Irena earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of London. She also took summer courses at the Sorbonne in Paris and the University of Madrid. Irena taught French in high school in England. In 1965 she commenced graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of California in Berkeley. She received her M.S. and continued on for her Ph.D. At Berkeley she met Imre Otvos whom she married in 1968. Prior to moving to St. John's Newfoundland in April of 1969 Irena had completed all the requirements for her Ph. D. except for her dissertation. Irena had planned on completing her dissertation in St. John's where Imre had been recruited as a research scientist with the Canadian Forest service. She was unable to access the required materials. They started a new life in Newfoundland where she taught French at one of the high schools and at Memorial University. In 1980 her husband, Imre, was transferred to Victoria B.C. where Irena taught French Immersion until her retirement. Irena suffered from osteoarthritis that eventually robbed her mobility. She was hospitalized in April 2018 and spent nearly a year in the Royal Jubilee Hospital {RJH (8S)} before a vacancy came up for her complex care requirements at The Heights at Mt. View in Victoria. After a relatively brief stay there she was back at RJH (8N) where she passed away in her sleep. She is mourned by Imre, husband of 51 years, family, friends and colleagues here in Canada, Europe, and the USA. Imre extends a heartfelt "Thank You" to doctors, nurses and health care aids at RJH-8S, at The Heights and RJH-8N. Irena had requested no Celebration of Life be held in her memory.





