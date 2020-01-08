Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene A. BRUCE. View Sign Obituary

After a long and fruitful life, Irene passed peacefully in her 95th year. Born in Winnipeg to Thomas Booth from Yorkshire England and Maude (nee Demman) from Ontario, the family moved to Victoria in 1938 and lived above the beautiful Gonzales Bay. Irene worked as a secretary for BC Tel during the early 1950’s, and married Magnus in 1954. Irene also worked at Ethel’s Cake Shop in Fairfield. She and Magnus actively volunteered at Fairfield United church and in their later years, attended St. Sophia Orthodox Church, becoming great friends of the parish. Irene was kind, practical, had a wonderful sense of humour, amazing patience, and enduring fortitude. She was fiercely independent. Predeceased by husband Magnus in 2013, and son Barry, in 2006, Irene leaves son Alastair (Amanda); daughter Carol; sons David; Gordon (Barbara); and Kedward (Caroline). Nana was adored by grandchildren Andrew, Ian, Kellie (Axel), Katelyn (Martin), Andrew, Charlotte, Sarah (Owen), James (Lu), and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Eleanor and Vanora. Irene is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and abroad, and will be dearly missed. Funeral 10 am at First Memorial 4673 Falaise Drive, Thurs. January 9th. Archpriest John Adams of St. Sophia Orthodox Church officiating. Flowers gratefully declined with donations in Irene’s memory kindly directed instead to Victoria Hospice.

