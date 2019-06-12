Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene A. McConnell. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of an incredible woman endearingly known by the name, ASMIRA.



She passed away swiftly and peacefully in her home studio at 6pm due to an aortic dissection. She was surrounded by her dedicated troupe members (Gail, Sue, Katreena, Sophie, and Ariadne), women whom love her deeply and have always danced at her side.



She is survived by her brother Eric McConnell and his wife Carol, their daughter Jillian (husband Richard), their two sons, Justin and Nicholas, and great granddaughter, Maeva, her loving husband, Richard Hum and his two sons Jonathan and Julian.



She leaves behind her three sons Brahm (wife Zenia), Madhu (wife Miranda), Shambhu (Samatha), and her daughter Mira (James), her wonderful grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Madhu, Isiah, and Jacob (Madhu and Miranda McConnell), Bowen (Shambhu McConnell and Deonne Petruck), Amber (Jonathan Hum and Catherine Lappage), Zyla, Zavier, and Zoe (Shambhu McConnell and Samatha Perry), and with a special motherly relationship to her sweet friend Kawal (husband Victor) she had two more grandchildren Aryah and Derek.



Asmira's life and legacy of love and joy will be celebrated on Saturday June 15th at the Christ Church Cathedral, 930 Burdett Avenue, Victoria, BC at 3pm.



She danced like fire until the moment that flame went out.

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of an incredible woman endearingly known by the name, ASMIRA.She passed away swiftly and peacefully in her home studio at 6pm due to an aortic dissection. She was surrounded by her dedicated troupe members (Gail, Sue, Katreena, Sophie, and Ariadne), women whom love her deeply and have always danced at her side.She is survived by her brother Eric McConnell and his wife Carol, their daughter Jillian (husband Richard), their two sons, Justin and Nicholas, and great granddaughter, Maeva, her loving husband, Richard Hum and his two sons Jonathan and Julian.She leaves behind her three sons Brahm (wife Zenia), Madhu (wife Miranda), Shambhu (Samatha), and her daughter Mira (James), her wonderful grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Madhu, Isiah, and Jacob (Madhu and Miranda McConnell), Bowen (Shambhu McConnell and Deonne Petruck), Amber (Jonathan Hum and Catherine Lappage), Zyla, Zavier, and Zoe (Shambhu McConnell and Samatha Perry), and with a special motherly relationship to her sweet friend Kawal (husband Victor) she had two more grandchildren Aryah and Derek.Asmira's life and legacy of love and joy will be celebrated on Saturday June 15th at the Christ Church Cathedral, 930 Burdett Avenue, Victoria, BC at 3pm.She danced like fire until the moment that flame went out. Published in The Times Colonist from June 12 to June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close