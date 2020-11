SUTTON, Irene Alice March 4, 1931 - November 18, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother Irene Sutton. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service and burial will be held November 26. 2020. Mom supported many charities so in lieu of flowers we request you make a donation to your favorite charity. Please visit our memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com to share your condolences and memories.