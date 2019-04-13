Irene was born in Esquimalt, August 21, 1943, passed away peacefully at home in Comox, BC on March 25, 2019 with her husband, Don Hilchey, and sister, Diane Douglas, by her side. She is also survived by her daughters, Lorelie Lee (Dave), Lea Quinn and Kathleen Saunders (Doug), ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her brother, Alan Webb, of Port Alberni, stepsons Ken and Danny, stepdaughter Sabrina, plus many stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Irene and Don moved to Comox from Esquimalt in 2004. Irene loved to golf, and she was pretty good at it. She was always so proud of winning the long drive contest on occasion in the Wing golf tournaments. She loved to walk with her various walking groups until her health began to fade. She enjoyed her monthly lunch get-togethers with the ex Red Hat girls, and the Wing girls. She loved camping, especially at Gold River where she enjoyed playing the golf course. Irene was also a member of the Air Force Association of Canada, 888 Wing Komox where she had many friends, and enjoyed cooking for Pub Grub on occasion with Don, Ronnie and Chuck. There will be no Celebration of Life for Irene, which was her wish. If you care to make a donation on Irene's behalf, you can do so to the BC Lung Association. "I will forever miss her smile, her laugh and her wonderful sense of humour."
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 13, 2019