WOODRUFF, Irene Elizabeth November 11, 1936 to January 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother Irene passed away on January 12, 2020. She is predeceased by her father (Robert), mother (Gladys) and brothers (Harold and Fred). Irene is survived by daughter Carol (Greg), grandchildren Brittany, Donald (Mark), and Jordan and daughter Pattie (Dale) and step-grandchildren Amy (Kevin) and family, and Ali (Trevor). Irene was born in Victoria, British Columbia and lived in the Gllangcolme area during her life. Irene spent her formative school years in Happy Valley and then as a teenager, her family moved and settled in Colwood where she lived for the next 70 yrs. We wish to thank everyone who supported and cared for Irene during her stay at Oak Bay Lodge. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sands Colwood (317 Goldstream Ave), on January 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Colwood. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to either the Alzheimer Society of BC or Eldercare Foundation will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020