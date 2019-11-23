Irene Gavaghan (1925 - 2019)
Obituary

GAVAGHAN, Irene Irene Gavaghan was born 4th April 1925 in Batley, England and died 15th November 2019. Predeceased by her husband Edward Gavaghan, parents Dan and Frances Wood and nine siblings; Annie, Doris, Phyllis, Reginald, Oliver, Euphemia, George, Dan and Mary. Survived by son, Frank (Katherine) Gavaghan, grandsons Kevin and Steven Gavaghan and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1155 Fort Street Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Irene's memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
