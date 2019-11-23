GAVAGHAN, Irene Irene Gavaghan was born 4th April 1925 in Batley, England and died 15th November 2019. Predeceased by her husband Edward Gavaghan, parents Dan and Frances Wood and nine siblings; Annie, Doris, Phyllis, Reginald, Oliver, Euphemia, George, Dan and Mary. Survived by son, Frank (Katherine) Gavaghan, grandsons Kevin and Steven Gavaghan and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1155 Fort Street Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Irene's memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019