WILMAN, Irene Margaret "Bean" (nee Murray) Age 67 of Saanichton, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Irene was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the daughter of Thomas Murray and Yvonne Mary (Arseneault). Irene loved animals and fishing. She will be sadly missed. Irene is survived by her husband, George; brother, Joe; son, Tom; daughter, Michelle; granddaughters, Miranda and Allison. Irene is predeceased by her mother, Yvonne; brother, Willie. Irene's father, Thomas, passed away nine days after her passing. Cremation has taken place. No service will be held as that was Irene's wish.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019