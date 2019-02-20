Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene May Kroeker. View Sign

KROEKER, Irene May (nee Nickel) Passed away on February 14, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Predeceased by her husband David, she leaves to mourn her daughters Arlene McDonald, Beatrice (Greg) McQuaid and Janet Kroeker, her grandchildren Jennifer (Mark), Daniel, Lauren, and Sarah (Michael), as well as her sisters Alma Penner and Elsie (Rudy) Klassen. Irene was born on January 26, 1935 in Plum Coulee, Manitoba. She completed Teachers' College, and was teaching in a rural one room schoolhouse at the age of 17. When she and David married, they settled in Winnipeg and had 3 daughters. Irene created a welcoming home for her family and friends, supporting her children and husband in all their endeavors, pursuing her own educational interests, and overseeing mission work through the church. When David retired and they moved to Victoria, Irene invited newcomers to Canada into her home where she taught them English and the intricacies of a new culture. Irene was a passionate gardener, avid reader, enjoyed travelling, and loved music, especially singing hymns. Her fondness of children was reflected in her close relationships with each of her grandchildren. Irene's deep faith in Christ guided her throughout her life. On Valentine's Day, 2019, she joined her husband David, forever in God's keeping. We extend our appreciation to all the staff at Beacon Hill Villa for the professional, loving care they provided during Irene's last years. A Funeral Service in Irene's honour will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall's Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at







KROEKER, Irene May (nee Nickel) Passed away on February 14, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Predeceased by her husband David, she leaves to mourn her daughters Arlene McDonald, Beatrice (Greg) McQuaid and Janet Kroeker, her grandchildren Jennifer (Mark), Daniel, Lauren, and Sarah (Michael), as well as her sisters Alma Penner and Elsie (Rudy) Klassen. Irene was born on January 26, 1935 in Plum Coulee, Manitoba. She completed Teachers' College, and was teaching in a rural one room schoolhouse at the age of 17. When she and David married, they settled in Winnipeg and had 3 daughters. Irene created a welcoming home for her family and friends, supporting her children and husband in all their endeavors, pursuing her own educational interests, and overseeing mission work through the church. When David retired and they moved to Victoria, Irene invited newcomers to Canada into her home where she taught them English and the intricacies of a new culture. Irene was a passionate gardener, avid reader, enjoyed travelling, and loved music, especially singing hymns. Her fondness of children was reflected in her close relationships with each of her grandchildren. Irene's deep faith in Christ guided her throughout her life. On Valentine's Day, 2019, she joined her husband David, forever in God's keeping. We extend our appreciation to all the staff at Beacon Hill Villa for the professional, loving care they provided during Irene's last years. A Funeral Service in Irene's honour will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall's Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close