Sadly, Irene passed away on April 13, 2019 at Glenwarren Lodge in Victoria. Her sincere smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Irene was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward in 2013 and by her youngest daughter, Margaret Pilon in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Nola (Andrew), her son Frank, son-in-law Mike Pilon, grandchildren Brett (Christine), Laura (Derek), Katie (Chris) and great-grandchildren Emily and Kayden, whom she all adored. Irene also leaves her nieces and nephews in Detroit, Michigan and British Columbia.



Born to Hazel (nee Leslie) and Frank Lidstone in the paper mill town of Pine Falls, Manitoba, Irene had many fond memories growing up in the small town with her sister Connie (predeceased in 1997) and brother Bud (predeceased in 2010.)



Irene and Ed met and married in Port Arthur, Ontario before eventually making their way West to establish their home in Duncan, BC, where they lived for many years.



Irene enjoyed her office work in Pine Falls, Winnipeg, Port Arthur and Duncan, always taking pride in balancing work with her cherished family.



Irene and Ed enjoyed their travels to Mexico, USA, Barbados, Great Britain, Europe and Australia, making new friends on each adventure. Irene was an avid Bridge player and dog lover.



Thank you to Dr. Dan Philippson and Dr. Michael Jones and a heartfelt thank you to staff at Sherwood House and Glenwarren Lodge.



A Celebration of Irene's Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Home, 1155 Fort Street, Victoria BC on Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Irene's memory to the BC SPCA.

1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512

