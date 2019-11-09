Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Raven STIEBER. View Sign Obituary

A Life Well Lived



"Mom, when God calls you home he'll sing Hallelujah you're home"



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, at the age of 97 years, in Victoria, B.C.



Irene is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, George, four children; Rob (Sandy), Warne (Gail), Bev (Rod), Jan (Ray), her dear twin sister Iris Foord, of Red Deer, AB., grandchildren; Michael, Cory, Danny, Shannon, Matthew, Jessica, Braden and great-grandchildren; Maria, Marcela, Luke, Kaede, Madalyn, Natalie, Robby, Tommy, Emily, and Abigail, all of whom were very precious to her. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jack, grandson Jimmy, and her siblings Stan, John, Anne, Beatrice, Edna, Elmer, Evelyn, Florence, Gertrude, Ivan, Les, Mary.



Born in Lumsden, Saskatchewan to Dolly (Jean) and Conrad Kreller, Irene was raised as part of a large farm family and often shared with us fond memories of her childhood. She attended business school in Regina. In 1942, Irene married Jack Raven, of Lumsden, who was in the Royal Canadian Air Force, stationed in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia during WW2. When the war ended, they moved to Edmonton and in 1959 to Sherwood Park, where they raised their four children. Irene later built a successful Real Estate career, and was one of the first women realtors in Sherwood Park. Jack passed away in 1974. Irene later married George Stieber of Hawaii in 1981. They then settled in Victoria, B.C., where they have since enjoyed life to its fullest.



Irene was a lovely, vital woman, full of life. Her family and countless friends already miss her greatly.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Sherwood Park, AB., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, at Irene's request, donations may be made to Operation Smile Canada or to the SPCA.

