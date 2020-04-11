Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Wafer. View Sign Obituary

WAFER, Irene Irene Wafer born on April 10, 1938 in New Brunswick, passed away on April 2, 2020 at 81 years of age in Broadmead Lodge, Victoria, BC. She resided there for 5 years. Irene spent many years on Ontario, and the last 20 years in Victoria, BC, Canada. Her children still reside in Ontario. She often mentioned her children and grandchildren in conversation. She was an excellent employee using her homemaking skills to care for those in her charge. She loved to care for children. She loved to sew and listen to her country music. We thank the caregivers at Broadmead Lodge for their loving care given to her. We thank her companion and friend Johanna who spent many hours listening to music, walking with her, and taking her to the events in the Lodge. Also we are grateful for the wonderful care and friendship that Alice provided for our Mom which made her days brighter. This took the pressure off us to provide for her constant care when we lived so far away. A memorial for Irene will be held at Broadmead Lodge at a later date.





