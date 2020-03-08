Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Chapman Reid. View Sign Obituary

REID, Iris Chapman (nee McIvor) October 22, 1923 - February 28, 2020 Mom passed away on February 28, 2020, joining her beloved husband, Reg Reid, who predeceased her in 2017 and to whom she was happily married for over 70 years. Born in Kamloops, she spent most of her early childhood in Saskatoon, developing a passion for playing ice hockey. Iris later moved to Victoria, where she transferred that passion to school field hockey teams, attending gr 8 at Margaret Jenkins and gr's 9 through 12 at Vic High. Graduating in the Class of '41, she married Reg (Class of '43) in 1946 and worked as a teller at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Victoria and then did clerical work at BC Electric in Vancouver while Reg attended UBC. Following a year in Ladner, they returned to Victoria in the early 1950s where they spent the rest of their lives. An avid volunteer, Iris canvassed for March of Dimes, United Way, and the Canadian Cancer Society. She was Snowy Owl for Brownies and chaperoned students on many a Vic High and Mt Doug band trip. She also volunteered regularly at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Tearoom, Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion Canteen, and Operation Trackshoes. An eternal optimist, she gave generously and unconditionally of herself. If you were in her fold, she had your back! Students, staff and teachers of any school where Reg taught could do no wrong! The same principle applied to her grandchildren and to Cubby. Mom and Dad went everywhere together and were seen as a team- Reg 'n' Iris, Iris 'n' Reg. She was authentically, genuinely and uniquely herself! Mom listened…and understood. And no one left her presence without having a cup of tea or coffee and a digestive biscuit. An environmentalist trendsetter ahead of her time, she never drove a car (rode her black one-speed bike everywhere unless the distance was too far in which case she rode the bus), never used a clothes dryer (hanging laundry outdoors on the clothesline), never used a dishwasher (although she was gifted one!), never used disposable anything and never disposed of anything that could be kept. She was a keeper…of everything! Oh Land!! Mom even wrote post-it notes before they were invented, using the rectangles from Twining's Tea Boxes. She was a popular relief receptionist for Linda and Steve's family practice for many years. She was a lover of family, dogs, camping, music of all genres (and musicals), high school and Vikes basketball, St. Columba's Anglican Church, CBC radio, newspapers, Hockey Night in Canada, McDonald's, Spaghetti Factory, and Wordsworth (she could recite by heart every stanza of "I wandered lonely as a cloud" right up until last year). Mom was all smiles, laughter, enthusiasm and love. Forever in our hearts and sadly missed by Cliff, Dave (Bryony), Janet, Linda (Steve) and grandchildren Colin (Crista), Allison (Gabriel), Miles, Naomi, Fiona, and Simon as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. Many thanks to Dr. Mike Miles for his wonderful attention to Mom and to the caring staff at the Lodge at Broadmead. Service at Pemberton Chapel, Royal Jubilee Hospital Saturday, May 2nd at 11:30 am with Celebration of Life/Reception to follow at Four Mile House Restaurant, 199 Island Hwy from 1 to 3 pm. Donations gratefully accepted to Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation, 3034 Cedar Hill Rd, Victoria, BC V8T 3J3 or to the Vic High Alumni Association's Reg Reid Leadership Cup, 1260 Grant St, Victoria, BC V8T 1C2.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020

