Iris passed away peacefully just after her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her beloved children, Colin and Sandra (Henry), and by her husband of 70 years, Charles. Her memory will live on through her five grandchildren: Kelly (Bill), Glen (Kellie), Kim (Greg), Andrea (Alex), and Ryan and three great-grandchildren: Tori, Russell and Willow.



Iris was born in Calgary and spent her childhood in Saskatchewan before moving to Victoria. She raised her family here and then she and Chuck built their home at Shawnigan Lake where they lived for more than 40 years. Iris could be found most days working in their beautiful garden there. Iris thoroughly enjoyed her job at The Bay where she worked for more than 30 years and made life-long friends. She was an avid card player and played bridge and crib with enthusiasm. She also loved crafts of all sorts and was an expert knitter and quilter and a keen member of the craft group at the Shawnigan Legion. Iris's positive attitude was an inspiration to many and though she faced many hardships in her life she always had a smile on her face.



The family would like to express sincere thanks to the caring staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and to Iris's wonderful friends and neighbours who gave her so much love and support. Also many thanks to Dr. Walter Chow who took great care of Iris for many years.



There will be no funeral at Iris's request but the family will hold a private memorial later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated

