Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Wright. View Sign

Iris Wright slipped away peacefully in the early morning of November 2, 2018, bringing to a quiet close a life filled with kindness, curiosity and good humour. She was born in Edmonton, AB to Scottish emigrants Robert and Helen Inglis. At the age of 18, she left for the University of Toronto, where she studied Occupational Therapy, finishing first in her class. Following a move to Vancouver, she met and married Leslie Wright, a graduate student at UBC. That resulted in a return to Toronto where he pursued a Ph.D. and she pursued her two young children, Kevin (b. 1961) and Heather (b. 1963), through the playgrounds of Don Mills. After a stint at the University of Iowa, Les took a position at UVic while Iris joined the OT Department at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Her career highlights included moving the Psychiatric Unit from the Bay Pavilion into the brand new Eric Martin Pavilion, where she acted as Head before deciding that permanent part-time work better suited her desire to enrich her children's lives while still having time to pursue her own interests. Those included gardening, photography and, especially, music, for which she had had a lifelong passion. She made deep and lasting friendships in her many years singing in the UVic Chorus and was a skilled and versatile pianist. In 1974, the World Federation of Occupational Therapists held its annual convention in Victoria, and Iris chaired the organizing committee. The many international friendships she made that year helped launch the travels which followed the end of her marriage. The trips she took both before and after her retirement in 1988 to Europe, China and Australia thrilled her, as did the constant yet varied enjoyment she derived from her regular trips to visit family and friends in Ontario and Indiana and the camping trips she took in the Pacific Northwest in her trusty Volkswagen van. More than anything, Iris was fun. As measured by the number of ornaments and decorations she displayed, Halloween may well have been her favorite holiday, with Christmas a close second. She is survived by her children Kevin (Renée) and Heather (David), her sister, Fay (Ian), nephews Graham, Bruce and Christopher, her Inglis and McGregor cousins, and many loyal and dear friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Luther Court. Rarely one to dwell on the negative, Iris deftly deflected attempts by her children to obtain her final wishes. "I want to celebrate life, not death", was her usual admonition, delivered with a firm smile. In that spirit, we propose a reunion of old friends on what would have been her 88th birthday, Saturday, March 30, at the University Club of Victoria, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. As you read this, please consider this too: As the clouds of illness rolled in on Iris in later years, she gradually retreated from once close relationships. That was not planned. Still, as her world narrowed, on a good day, she would recall her appreciation of what the many people she had kept up with in earlier years had given her, and took joy in having been part of their lives too. So, even if you hadn't seen or spoken with Iris in recent years, please do join us. For the purpose of counting tea cups and being prepared to supply sufficient light refreshments, it would be appreciated if you could provide an early expression of interest, even if tentative, to Kevin Wright at 604-657-3796,

Iris Wright slipped away peacefully in the early morning of November 2, 2018, bringing to a quiet close a life filled with kindness, curiosity and good humour. She was born in Edmonton, AB to Scottish emigrants Robert and Helen Inglis. At the age of 18, she left for the University of Toronto, where she studied Occupational Therapy, finishing first in her class. Following a move to Vancouver, she met and married Leslie Wright, a graduate student at UBC. That resulted in a return to Toronto where he pursued a Ph.D. and she pursued her two young children, Kevin (b. 1961) and Heather (b. 1963), through the playgrounds of Don Mills. After a stint at the University of Iowa, Les took a position at UVic while Iris joined the OT Department at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Her career highlights included moving the Psychiatric Unit from the Bay Pavilion into the brand new Eric Martin Pavilion, where she acted as Head before deciding that permanent part-time work better suited her desire to enrich her children's lives while still having time to pursue her own interests. Those included gardening, photography and, especially, music, for which she had had a lifelong passion. She made deep and lasting friendships in her many years singing in the UVic Chorus and was a skilled and versatile pianist. In 1974, the World Federation of Occupational Therapists held its annual convention in Victoria, and Iris chaired the organizing committee. The many international friendships she made that year helped launch the travels which followed the end of her marriage. The trips she took both before and after her retirement in 1988 to Europe, China and Australia thrilled her, as did the constant yet varied enjoyment she derived from her regular trips to visit family and friends in Ontario and Indiana and the camping trips she took in the Pacific Northwest in her trusty Volkswagen van. More than anything, Iris was fun. As measured by the number of ornaments and decorations she displayed, Halloween may well have been her favorite holiday, with Christmas a close second. She is survived by her children Kevin (Renée) and Heather (David), her sister, Fay (Ian), nephews Graham, Bruce and Christopher, her Inglis and McGregor cousins, and many loyal and dear friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Luther Court. Rarely one to dwell on the negative, Iris deftly deflected attempts by her children to obtain her final wishes. "I want to celebrate life, not death", was her usual admonition, delivered with a firm smile. In that spirit, we propose a reunion of old friends on what would have been her 88th birthday, Saturday, March 30, at the University Club of Victoria, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. As you read this, please consider this too: As the clouds of illness rolled in on Iris in later years, she gradually retreated from once close relationships. That was not planned. Still, as her world narrowed, on a good day, she would recall her appreciation of what the many people she had kept up with in earlier years had given her, and took joy in having been part of their lives too. So, even if you hadn't seen or spoken with Iris in recent years, please do join us. For the purpose of counting tea cups and being prepared to supply sufficient light refreshments, it would be appreciated if you could provide an early expression of interest, even if tentative, to Kevin Wright at 604-657-3796, [email protected] , or 2400-745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 0C5. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close