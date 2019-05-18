SMELSER, Irish Vergie 1925 - 2018 Born in Brooks, AB, died October 23, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, Mary & Henry Smelser and 11 siblings. Irish moved to Saanichton in the late 70's. Like many others of his generation, he started working at a young age and mastered many different trades. He worked at Mitchell and Anderson and the old Resthaven Hospital. Irish loved dogs and leaves behind his beloved Darcey. Survived by many nieces and nephews. No service at Irish's request. Laurie Salvador, Executrix [email protected] Ph# 250-656-3951
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019