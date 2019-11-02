Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Argyriou. View Sign Obituary

ARGYRIOU, Irma June 18th 1942 - October 25th 2019 Irma passed away in the arms of her family shortly after her diagnosis of cancer. Our "Mimi" was a loving devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many, who gave of herself unconditionally. She was truly larger than life, and will always be remembered for her magical ability to bring out the best in anyone who spent time in her company. Irma was born in Germany and as a teenager emigrated to Canada with her mother and other family members, settling in Montreal. There she met and married her beloved husband of 49 years Aris, and together they ran a successful hair salon before relocating to Victoria in the 1970's. Some years later, Irma opened a salon in Victoria and again established a loyal clientele - it was important to Irma that her clients' hair appointments be an "occasion", and the salon was always filled with laughter and conversation and sometimes a little dancing. A story teller like no other, Irma was an accomplished artist whose powerful works gave a modern interpretation to classic mythology, nature, and landscape. Her artistry extended to her love of gardening, and her beautiful garden inspired a neighbourhood. Irma is predeceased by her beloved husband Aris and her daughter Lily: she is survived by her son Nicholas, grandchildren Aris, Alexander, and Simone, as well as her brother Roman and sister Trudy. At Irma's request, there will be no funeral. "Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can." - Danny Kaye We miss you terribly Mimi. We feel your love in our hearts each and every day and see you in your canvases that fill our walls.





ARGYRIOU, Irma June 18th 1942 - October 25th 2019 Irma passed away in the arms of her family shortly after her diagnosis of cancer. Our "Mimi" was a loving devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many, who gave of herself unconditionally. She was truly larger than life, and will always be remembered for her magical ability to bring out the best in anyone who spent time in her company. Irma was born in Germany and as a teenager emigrated to Canada with her mother and other family members, settling in Montreal. There she met and married her beloved husband of 49 years Aris, and together they ran a successful hair salon before relocating to Victoria in the 1970's. Some years later, Irma opened a salon in Victoria and again established a loyal clientele - it was important to Irma that her clients' hair appointments be an "occasion", and the salon was always filled with laughter and conversation and sometimes a little dancing. A story teller like no other, Irma was an accomplished artist whose powerful works gave a modern interpretation to classic mythology, nature, and landscape. Her artistry extended to her love of gardening, and her beautiful garden inspired a neighbourhood. Irma is predeceased by her beloved husband Aris and her daughter Lily: she is survived by her son Nicholas, grandchildren Aris, Alexander, and Simone, as well as her brother Roman and sister Trudy. At Irma's request, there will be no funeral. "Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can." - Danny Kaye We miss you terribly Mimi. We feel your love in our hearts each and every day and see you in your canvases that fill our walls. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close