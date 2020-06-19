It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing our loving mother on May 23, 2020. Irma was born on September 16, 1938 in Germany. She emigrated to Canada with her family in the early 1950's where they worked hard to build a new life. Pre-deceased by her husband Wilfred in 2007, much beloved mother of Barbara and Charlie St. Laurent, Sandi and Brett Somerville, Martin and Margret Elsasser. Grandma to Jeremy, Jason, Lindsey, Joshua and Emily.Great Grandma to Selene, Samantha, Liam, Noelle and Colin.



Our loving mother will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, her hospitality and awesome cooking. The greatest of family memories will always be the years spent at Cowichan Lake at our family cabin. The campfires, fishing and most importantly the passion we all shared for mushroom picking. Mom and Dad were both connoisseurs of the mushroom and spent many hours in the forest searching for the elusive cauliflower, chanterelle and lobster mushrooms.



We express gratitude to friends and family the folks at Carey Road Baptist Housing, and to the Bay Retirees Social Group for being such a special part of Mom's life.



A private family service will be held in the near future due to the current limitations of these challenging times.



