MEYER, Irvin Dale September 4, 1940 - February 26, 2020 While doing what he loved to do....puttering in his yard....Dad took a rest in his favourite lawn chair, enjoyed some early spring sun and passed away. Predeceased by his wife, Laura; left to mourn are his daughters, Isobel, Terry (Randy), Jody (Jim); grandsons, Graeme (Karli), Derek, Dale, Jeremy (Ashley); great-grandsons, Quintin and Grayson; fishing buddies, John Henry and George Erickson and many relatives and friends from here to Saskatchewan. Butch was born in Saskatchewan but raised in Port Coquitlam, B.C. He enjoyed a successful navy career visiting many ports of call. His favourite place will always be the west coast of British Columbia. From Victoria to Port Hardy, Pedder Bay to Campbell River, Dad knew and loved Vancouver Island. Butch was an experienced outdoorsman, championship trap shooter, avid fisherman and a diehard Toronto Blue Jays fan. We love you dad and will miss you.... Give mom a big kiss for us xoxo No service at dad's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020