1/2
Isaac COSTA
March 22, 1935 - October 17, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father. Isaac was born in San Miguel, Azores on March 22, 1935. As a young boy he worked in the field alongside his father. He met Donaria and they married in 1962. They immigrated to Canada, where he worked as a concrete finisher for many years, and they built a new life for their family. In his retirement years, Isaac spent endless hours working in his garden and writing beautiful poetry. He was well known amongst his friends for his wine making. In later years he enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his children Isidro, Elizabeth and Jason, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his wife Donaria (2011) and his son Isaac (1967). Many thanks to the staff and management at the Victorian Retirement Home and the staff at the Victoria General Hospital, ER.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Always loved, never forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved