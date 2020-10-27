It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father. Isaac was born in San Miguel, Azores on March 22, 1935. As a young boy he worked in the field alongside his father. He met Donaria and they married in 1962. They immigrated to Canada, where he worked as a concrete finisher for many years, and they built a new life for their family. In his retirement years, Isaac spent endless hours working in his garden and writing beautiful poetry. He was well known amongst his friends for his wine making. In later years he enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his children Isidro, Elizabeth and Jason, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his wife Donaria (2011) and his son Isaac (1967). Many thanks to the staff and management at the Victorian Retirement Home and the staff at the Victoria General Hospital, ER.



A private family service will be held at a later date. Always loved, never forgotten.



