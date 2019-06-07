Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel A. Burton. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mother at the age of 91. Mom passed away peacefully at Luther Court after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband Cal, brothers Stewart, Charlie, James and sister Margaret. Nan is survived by her sister Molly and her children Donna (Bill), Cathy (Pat), Ron (Joanne) and Gerry. Also by grandchildren Erin, Sean, Julia, Lisa, Tyler, Braedon, Ashley and 5 Great Grandchildren.



Mom was born in Teulon, Manitoba. She was a teacher in Manitoba, loved playing baseball and married Cal before moving to Victoria where they raised 4 children. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. Mom spent time driving us around to baseball, hockey, ballet and other events. She loved to garden, read, bake, do word puzzles and watch sports.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Nan's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. At Nan's request there will be no formal service.

