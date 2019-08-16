MOSSES, Isabel Lilian (nee McNab) January 27, 1928 - August 12, 2019 It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Isabel was born in Rossland, B.C. and came to Victoria as a young woman where she met her husband-to-be Bill Mosses. Isabel and Bill stayed in Victoria where they would raise their brood of seven children. Isabel was very involved in the Little League and Babe Ruth organizations where the family spent many, many hours at the ball park. Later when the family grew up Isabel returned to work as a floral designer at Ballantynes. In later years Isabel volunteered for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Thrifty's Sendial. Isabel was an avid gardener, knitter, quilter and loved to read. Isabel is predeceased by her husband Bill, her sons Gordon, Patrick, Jack and Robb, daughter-in-law Vicki and her great-granddaughter Robin. Isabel is survived by her sister Edie Harasin, her daughters Gail Pahl (Ron), Ruth Magi (John), son Frank and daughter-in-law Joni; her grandchildren Tracy Carey (Roy), Brian Hood, Chris Pahl (Shaya), Gord Mosses (Angela), Lindsey Holmes (Robbie), Nick Mosses (Megan), Brent Mosses (Brannigan), Ryan Mosses, Kelly McGregor (Simon), Kim Magi (Paolo), Jacqueline Magi (Rodo), 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Sorely missed but not forgotten. Hey Grandma thanks for all those cookies and the knitted slippers! Funeral service to be held at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria, B.C. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00am.





