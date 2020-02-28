Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Mary CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Monterey Centre 1442 Monterey Ave. View Map Obituary

CAMPBELL, ISABEL MARY (MOLLY) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Molly Campbell on February 18, 2020, after a short battle with multiple cancers. Molly was born in Parry Sound, Ontario on July 31, 1932. She moved to Nanaimo, B.C. in 1946 with her parents and finished high school there. She completed her nurses training at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Victoria, graduated in 1954 and worked at the Queen Alexandra Solarium, first in Mill Bay then on Arbutus Rd in Victoria until her retirement in 1980. Molly led an active, rewarding life, volunteering and joining in activities at the Monterey Centre and surrounded at home by her beloved pets. She was an avid stamp collector and passed many enjoyable years with fellow collectors. Although she remained single throughout her life, Molly was surrounded with ‘family‘ who loved her very much. She was a beloved member of the Kipp family (Joanne & Ross) for 35 years, and will be dearly missed by them, longtime friend, Judith Branion, cousins in Eastern Canada and many friends in Victoria.



Thank you to Dr. Tara McCallan for her compassion and understanding during the past year. She made a difficult time easier for Molly and for all of us.







A celebration of Molly’s life will be held at the Monterey Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave., on Thursday, April 9th 11:00-12:30



At Molly’s request, In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

