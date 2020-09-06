Isabel Richardson

RICHARDSON, Isabel 1925 - 2020 Isabel was a longtime resident of Oak Bay and was predeceased by her father and mother. Isabel loved to travel and made many friends on those travels. She will be missed by many here and afar. Thanks to her neighbors for their friendship and support and thanks to the wonderful staff at Van Isle Home Care who made it possible for her to stay home until the end, that is what she wanted. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.