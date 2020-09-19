BECK, Isabella Margaret Ann (nee Ullman) February 8, 1932 - September 12, 2020 Isabella passed away at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after an eighteen month illness (which she fought with grace and great courage) with her husband and six children holding her hand in a circle at her bedside. Isabella was pre-deceased by her parents Donald and Leita Ullman and her siblings Mary and Leslie, all of Kingston, Ontario. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. R. Peter Beck and their children; Kathleen Beck (Rob Hookes), Suzanne (Steve) Panteluk, Patricia (Dr. Alf) Conradi, Dr. Paul Beck (Wanda Dawson), Elizabeth (Marc) Dumaine, John (Christie) Beck and seventeen grand (and great) children, all from Alberta. Isabella (Izi) was born in Kingston, Ontario where she graduated from Rideau Public School, K.C.V.I., and the Kingston General Hospital as an RN. She worked as a nurse in Kingston, Vancouver, and Montreal. As a youngster she was very active in sports as a player and later as a coach. She met Peter in 1951 and they married after his graduation from Queen's Medical School in 1955. Peter's post MD training and subsequent medical career took them to Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton, Richmond VA, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, and other places. In retirement they lived in Windermere and the last thirteen years in Victoria. Izi was a very bright, dynamic, articulate, very hard working (busy Izi), charismatic, positive, upbeat person. She always treated everyone in a polite, respectful manner. She was forgiving and always tried to see the good in everyone. She was down to earth and took a genuine, caring interest in anyone with whom she came in contact. She loved gardening and reading but her main focus was making home a special place in every way for family and friends. She was a very devoted, loving wife, mother and grand (great) mother. If you spent time with Izi you didn't hear it nor smell it but you felt a love that made you a better person. She had a great sense of humour and we had plenty of laughter. Our family feels we have lost an icon. Rest in peace my darling. The family would like to, very gratefully, thank all those persons involved in giving Isabella excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens with immediate family and invited guests only in attendance. All others are invited to attend virtually via Zoom by clicking a link on Mrs. Beck's obituary page at mccallgardens.com
. Please use your video camera when joining so that family in attendance can see you and feel your support. Interment will be in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Royal Jubilee Hospital, The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com