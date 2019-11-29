Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isla K. EVANS. View Sign Obituary

Passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 91, after a brief illness. Born in Neepawa, Manitoba she was proud of her prairie roots and a pioneer at heart. Predeceased by her husband of over 55 years Lloyd Evans in 2011. Celebrating the wonderful life of a remarkable woman are their two sons, Brian of Victoria (Adriana) and Glyn (Mary) of Whitevale, Ontario, and grandchildren Brittany, Erik, Isabella, Charlotte and Rowena, and great granddaughters Evelyn and Elizabeth. Also, sister-in-law Fay Grainger, brother Kenneth Grainger and brother-in-law Russell Evans, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Jean Dreger and brothers Clair and Bart Grainger.



Our mother was all about family first and giving. She was there for us on "day one" and right till her last days, revelling in our achievements and supporting us in times of need. Her favourite pastime was volunteering in our activities when we were growing up. After retiring to Victoria, she and Dad travelled extensively and volunteered, delivering Meals on Wheels for 12 years. At the same time, Mom began volunteering at Thrifty's Sendial program remaining there for over 25 years.



Her proudest volunteer accomplishment was raising $20,000 walking for Breast Cancer Research and in the Terry Fox Run. She was recognized with a 2018 Valued Elder Recognition Award (VERA) for her volunteerism in the Victoria community. We extend gratitude to the remarkable support from VGH, VIHA, Home Instead, Bayshore and the Victoria Hospice Palliative Care Team.



A celebration of life will be held at The Belmont 1035 Belmont Avenue on Saturday, December 14th at 2 pm to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

