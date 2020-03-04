Our dear mother Isobel Anne (nee Beveridge) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday February 26. Her whole family were so fortunate to have been by her side. Her children and their spouses, David (Theresa), Ian (Sharon) & Melanie (Reg) and her beautiful granddaughter, Siobhan.



We all wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Victoria General Hospital, for their professional and attentive care. You truly cared and kept our mother so comfortable, during her brief illness, as our Mum had done for others during her nursing career. She began in England at the Chesterfield Infirmary, where she started her training at 17. Alongside her husband Peter, mum worked throughout Britain, West Africa and Canada. Her general nursing experience grew in Wales, England and Scotland and expanded into midwifery in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Across Canada from Ontario to Northern Alberta and then to the Emergency Department at Royal Alexandra in Edmonton. From there, mum spent many years at the I.C.U. of the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, finishing her career at the Royal Columbian in New Westminster B.C.



Our mother, Isobel was a nurse till the end and from that, we drew many fine lessons. Not the least of which, was kindness and respect for other people and cultures. We will all miss you mum, until we are together again.

