BEHAN Isobel Monica (Izzy) June 20, 1946 - March 7, 2019 Izzy passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary's, March 7th. Izzy was born with a few challenges but never let that stop her from enjoying life. Predeceased by her parents Merlin and Monica Behan, brother Rick, sister Carol Ann. Survived by sister Maureen (Les, deceased) Zohner, Nora (Jim) McHattie, brother Tom (Rosie) many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Mount St. Mary's for the wonderful care provided to Izzy. A funeral mass will be said at a later date for Isobel in Powell River.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isobel Monica Behan.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019