Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

ŠULENTIC, Ivan (John) Born May 14, 1924 in Sveti Rok, Lika, Croatia, left this life to join his wife Kata on December 10, 2019. John left his homeland in 1947, escaping communism, and arrived in Halifax. He worked in Ontario, then worked his way west, to Smithers, BC, where he met his wife Kata Mesic. They married in 1956 and he continued to work construction in Kitimat, BC. Their daughter Mary was born in Kitimat, and about a year later, they moved to Prince George. John was a carpenter by trade. In 1966, he got a job as Maintenance Manager of the new Delta's Inn of the North. In 1978, he transferred to the Laurel Point Inn in Victoria, and maintained the hotel until his retirement. John was very health conscious, and he was "organic" before the term existed. John and Kata always had fruit trees and a huge garden, where they grew most of the vegetables that they used throughout the year. They went for 5K walks up Mount Doug, three times a week, which he continued with his friend Nick Mamic, into his nineties. He also got hooked on bee-keeping and had bees. He was always "fixing something." He was as hardworking as a bee and as sweet as honey. He was loved and respected by many. John was a quiet and wise man, whose policy was, that most things are best left unsaid. John had many sayings, such as: "If you are going to do something, do it right the first time" "It's easy when you know how" and "Why use one nail, when you can use three?" He had a strong faith in God because he had so many close calls that he knew God had saved him many times. John has lived a long, healthy, happy and productive life. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, "Dida," uncle, brother and friend. May he rest in peace. John will be missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Mary (Drago), and grandchildren, Laura (Cory), Peter and Philip Berlanda, his sister-in-law, Fanika Horvatincic and his nephews, Ivica (Ankica), Branko (Zlatka), John (Lisa) Sulentic, Mike (Denise) and Tom (Maria) Mesic and nieces, Mary Tom (David), Kathy and Mary Horvatincic, Karen (Tom) Lane and his many friends and relatives, including those in Croatia. We would like to thank Dr. Woodley and all who helped care for him in his last few years. Special thanks go to his grandson, Philip, who lived with him and lovingly was his "right-hand man" for the last three years. Without Philip, he would not have been able to fulfill his wish to live in his own home for so long. Prayers will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leopold Mandic, Croatian, Catholic Church, 4081 Gordon Head Road on Saturday, December 14, at 12pm with Entombment at the Mausoleum at Royal Oak Burial Park, followed by a reception. Condolences may be offered to the family at







