Iver Henry Krogstad
KROGSTAD, Iver Henry With great sadness we announce the passing of Iver Henry Krogstad on November 8th in Nanaimo. Predeceased by his father Hawken (1948) and mother Anna (1956). Iver was born on May 15, 1931 in Smiley, SK into a farming family. He moved to Metchosin, BC in 1950 and then to Nanaimo in 1960 working as a heavy duty mechanic at Island Coach Lines and Nanaimo Truck before becoming a Mechanics Instructor at Malaspina College from 1967 until his retirement in 1991. He was a mentor to hundreds of students during his career. After retiring, he and long time partner Josie Gagnon enjoyed years of RVing throughout Canada and the U.S. Iver is survived by partner Josie, sons Laurence (Marion), Cranbrook BC, Dann, Golden BC, stepchildren Lise, Victoria BC and Marc, Kauai, Hawaii, brother Knut (Hope), nieces Annie and June and nephew Kevin. Also many friends at the Wednesday dinner club and McDonalds lunch group. A celebration of life is planned for May 15, 2021.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
