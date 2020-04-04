Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for I.W. Lenora Brynjolfson. View Sign Obituary

BRYNJOLFSON, I.W. Lenora "Lolly" (Nee Foster) April 8, 1931 - March 9, 2020 Born in Maidstone, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord in Langley, B.C. Lenora is survived by her husband Einar (Brin) of 65 years, daughter Debora (Allan) Nortman, son Robert (Silvia) Brynjolfson, grandchildren Brandon Nortman (Kristen), Karis, Wally (Dani) and David Brynjolfson, her sister Wynnona Newsham of California, along with numerous nieces and nephews. As one of seven sisters in the family of James Rector and Lillian Foster, she was predeceased by her sisters Doreen Franko, Beryl Hobbs, Maxine Crawford, Yvonne Kennedy, Rosalyn Moir, and her grandson Joel Nortman. Lenora was an honourable, intelligent woman with a great sense of humour and style and will be remembered for her loving care, strength and courage. May her memory be a blessing.





