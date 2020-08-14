WRIGHT, J. Bryan H. February 11, 1934 - August 7, 2020 A third generation Victorian, Bryan was predeceased by parents Lynda (1988) & Joseph (1991), first wife Leona (1972), daughter Linda (2011) and sister Lorraine (2018). He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 47 years, son Allan, step daughter Mona McIvor, step sons Douglas and Boyd McIvor (Birgit) and granddaughters Josephine and Bailey Legere. Bryan spent the majority of his working life with BC Hydro, retiring in 1992 after 34 years. He was a great swimmer and diver, spending countless hours at the old Crystal Gardens in the 40's and 50's. He played and enjoyed a wide variety of sports: Lacrosse, Baseball and Golf. He was a member of Gorge Vale early on, then Ardmore and Glen Meadows, serving twice as Mens' Captain at Glen Meadows. Bryan was an excellent wood worker and spent countless hours in his shop with different projects over the years. There wasn't much he couldn't make or repair, be it plumbing, electrical, woodworking, or car repairs. As per Bryan's wishes, there will be no service. A donation can be made to the British Columbia Cancer Foundation.