From a young age Dermod was not afraid to step up and be a voice for others. He was driven to make the world a kinder place. An entrepreneur, aspiring politician, policy advisor, advocate and investigative journalist, Dermod lived in Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia. His gift, which he shared generously, was to ask questions, research exhaustively, assimilate information, and communicate it powerfully. His rewards were those wonderful touché moments that he accepted with a glint in his eye and a smile.



Dermod was predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth Travis, and his sister, Nicola Gaye Housley. He is survived by his sister Deirdre (Peter), niece, Sarah (Paul), nephews, Travis, Christopher and Simon (Krystal), great nephews, Henry and Ben, and an aunt, Betty Travis, in England. Their heartfelt thanks go to all those who acknowledged so eloquently Dermod's contributions towards creating a more just society. Your tributes have meant the world to his family, as they would have to him.



