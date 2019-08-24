Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. J. Douglas Patstone. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

PATSTONE, Rev. J. Douglas February 1, 1946 - August 21, 2019 It is with much sadness that Douglas' family announces his sudden passing. He finished the race and is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Douglas was loving husband to Patti; wonderful Dad to Rachelann (Karl Nordstrom) and Daniel (Kate); proud Poppa to Amber, Sarina, Kaden, Caleb and Matthew; loving Step-Dad to Emily Rousseau, Janinne laFleur (Philip), Geoffrey Rousseau (Crystal) and dear Grandad to Eliah, Joel, Maria, Lydia, Millie, Oscar and Harvey. Loved by Ruth Douglas (mom to Rachelann and Daniel), his brothers Craig (Shari), Bruce and sister-in-law Marilyn. Predeceased by his parents Ronald and Gwennie Patstone, brother Roger, sister-in-law Ruby and grand-daughter Anna. Douglas was born in St. Thomas Ontario and was raised in Westfield New Brunswick, along the banks of the beautiful Saint John River. He served faithfully as Captain in the Church Army in Canada, then as an ordained pastor coast to coast in the Anglican Church of Canada and the Anglican Network in Canada. He loved the Holy Scriptures and had a passion for evangelism. He had a special place in his heart for Formula 1 racing, all things British and cartooning. Douglas was very loved by his large family and the many congregations where he served. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many thanks to the Ladysmith paramedics, RCMP, volunteer fire department and Nicola (Coroner) for their care and kindness. Douglas' Funeral Service will be held at Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street, Victoria on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion Canada. Condolences may be offered at







