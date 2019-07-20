Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack A. Grisley. View Sign Obituary

Jack was born and raised in Leigh on Sea, Essex, England before immigrating to Victoria in 1957 with his wife, Maureen and two daughters, Debbie and Linda. Jack worked as an auto mechanic until he bought Royal Oak Esso. He and Maureen spent many happy years boating and even circulated Vancouver Island. Retiring in Sidney, Jack and Maureen continued to enjoy the sea and his volunteer work for the BC Council of Yacht Clubs. Jack passed away in Resthaven Lodge at the age of 89. Maureen and the family cannot thank the staff of Resthaven enough for the marvelous care and loving, happy and friendly people. Jack is survived by Maureen, Linda (Mike), Debbie (Al) and grandsons Jake (Kalie), Tom (Daniella) and Sam (Lauren). There will be no service by request.

