It is with great sadness that our loving Dad passed away peacefully at the age of 88. He will be lovingly remembered by his 3 children Ric (Danon), Robin (Shawn), Brenda (Rick),



7 grandchildren Alyssa, Daylan, Jaden, Mitchell, Jasmine, Krishten, Lauren, 2 great grandchildren Madison and Carter all of whom he adored. Also survived by 2 sisters, his many "favourite" nieces and nephews and their extended families along with many friends. He will live forever in all our hearts as he truly was one of a kind and loved so much by so many. No service at his request.



