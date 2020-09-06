1/1
JACK BROOCKE
August 08, 1949 - September 04, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts and happy memories, we are sad to announce the passing of Jack on September 4, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his brother Marvin and his father Bill. Survived by his wife Sheila of 45 years, daughters Rachel (Ryan), Stephanie (Shane) and his son Spencer. He also leaves behind his beloved grandsons Carter, Marshall and Zach. He will also be greatly missed by his mother Elaine and sister Jan.

Special thanks to Dr. Kennedy, Dr. Argentina and the nurses and staff who work in the Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit along with those who provided care of the last several years at the BC Cancer Clinic.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to BC Cancer Foundation. As requested by Jack there will be no service, but there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved