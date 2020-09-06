With heavy hearts and happy memories, we are sad to announce the passing of Jack on September 4, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his brother Marvin and his father Bill. Survived by his wife Sheila of 45 years, daughters Rachel (Ryan), Stephanie (Shane) and his son Spencer. He also leaves behind his beloved grandsons Carter, Marshall and Zach. He will also be greatly missed by his mother Elaine and sister Jan.



Special thanks to Dr. Kennedy, Dr. Argentina and the nurses and staff who work in the Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit along with those who provided care of the last several years at the BC Cancer Clinic.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to BC Cancer Foundation. As requested by Jack there will be no service, but there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



