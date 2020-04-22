Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack David Shore. View Sign Obituary

SHORE, Jack David August 1, 1949 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan April 14, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta It is with a heavy heart the family of Jack Shore announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Jack is survived by his daughter Leslie (Matt); his son Paul (Ronnie); his grandchildren Ainsley and Hannah; and his sister Shayna (Tyrone). Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife Gail. Due to current public health concerns, a private service for immediate family was held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th Street SE, Calgary, AB) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A recording of the service is available on the funeral home's website. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Jack's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. The Family has respectfully requested that no flowers or gifts be sent. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to their local Habitat for Humanity. In living memory of Jack Shore, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th STREET SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6, Telephone: 403-203-0525. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020

