March 24, 1957 - November 5, 2019



63 years ago today you were a gift to your family - 5 years ago you were a gift to me. We both faced challenges in our lives before 'us'. Your love and insight helped me see life through a different lens. My love helped you trust and learn it's okay to be you. Together, we realized what it felt like to truly love another human being. You were my best friend, confidant, lover and life partner - I was yours. Life will not be the same without you. To have loved you, even for a short time, is a true blessing. Happy Birthday sweetheart, we miss you so much.

