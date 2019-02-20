Jack Elmer RINGHEIM

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Elmer RINGHEIM.

RINGHEIM, Jack Elmer October 30, 1929 - February 15, 2019 Born in Trail to Marjorie & Elmer Ringheim, Jack was raised in Trail & Kaslo, BC. He was employed by CIBC and spent the majority of his career in Chemainus & Victoria. Jack donated much of his time to many service clubs including Rotary, the Capital City Executive Assn, & Union Club; and was an avid outdoorsman including fishing, hunting, & golf. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Downey, brothers-in-law Ted Downey, Stan Morphet, Roy Atkinson, son-in-law Kym Sibly, and grandson Kyle O'Brien. He is survived by his wife Audrey; sisters Betty Atkinson & Carol Baxter, children Donna Sibly, Ann Ringheim, Brenda (Shaun) O'Brien, & Bob (Melody) Ringheim; 4 grandchildren; & 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, from 1-3pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Dr Victoria BC. No flowers by request please.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.