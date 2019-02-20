RINGHEIM, Jack Elmer October 30, 1929 - February 15, 2019 Born in Trail to Marjorie & Elmer Ringheim, Jack was raised in Trail & Kaslo, BC. He was employed by CIBC and spent the majority of his career in Chemainus & Victoria. Jack donated much of his time to many service clubs including Rotary, the Capital City Executive Assn, & Union Club; and was an avid outdoorsman including fishing, hunting, & golf. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Downey, brothers-in-law Ted Downey, Stan Morphet, Roy Atkinson, son-in-law Kym Sibly, and grandson Kyle O'Brien. He is survived by his wife Audrey; sisters Betty Atkinson & Carol Baxter, children Donna Sibly, Ann Ringheim, Brenda (Shaun) O'Brien, & Bob (Melody) Ringheim; 4 grandchildren; & 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, from 1-3pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Dr Victoria BC. No flowers by request please.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Elmer RINGHEIM.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019