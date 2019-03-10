Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Harold Strachan. View Sign

STRACHAN, Jack Harold March 19, 1928 - February 27, 2019 Jack has completed an exciting, event filled life. He died at his home in Nanaimo on February 27th surrounded by his family. Jack, the eldest of six children, was born in Edmonton, Alberta to Scottish immigrants Edward and Jeanie Strachan. The family moved to Vancouver when Jack was an infant. He grew up during the Depression and then started an electrical apprenticeship in the dockyards of North Vancouver. It was from there that he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy and moved to Victoria where he met Lillian Martin and they were married in 1952. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer, after 25 years of naval service, in the electrical branch and as a ship's clearance diver. Finding a retiree's life not to his liking, he went back to school and enrolled in the UBC shop teacher program and taught in Chemainus and Victoria. After 12 years of teaching he embraced retirement and became a snowbird in Arizona for 25 years. Upon selling the home in Victoria he enjoyed the summer living at his cottage in Youbou on Lake Cowichan and solving all the challenges it presented. He moved to Nanaimo in 2005. Jack was predeceased by both his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Lillian, his children Rob (Vicki) Strachan and Laurel (Stu) Taylor, 6 grandchildren; Caryn (Stu), Sarah (Marty), Lauren (Allen), Jared (Valerie), Kyla (Liam) and Luke (Liz), 8 great grandchildren; Reece, Perrin, Jensen, Carys, Bennett, Shayden, Sophie and Malcolm, his siblings, Vi Hufsmith, Betty (Morgan) Gundersen, Ted (Carrol) Strachan, Bill (Mary) Strachan and Sharon Milliken, and many nieces and nephews. Jack was an avid sportsman his entire life. He particularly enjoyed playing fastball, badminton, tennis, squash, pickle ball, and both played and officiated soccer. His athletic success earned him sports awards on both the west and east coasts during his naval career. During retirement he developed many new craft skills. Lately his passion had been woodworking and in particular intarsia. The last 4 years had been particularly trying for him. He battled lymphoma and failing eyesight and did not have the energy to participate to the level in the many activities that he enjoyed. The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary caring and compassion offered to Jack, by the community health care and the many aides, nurses and doctors in the Nanaimo Hospital. He was always inquisitive as to what everyone in his family was doing. He was a social butterfly who wanted to know the life stories of all of his caregivers. If you were to ask him of that which he was most proud, it would always be the success of his family! A larger than life character, he will be greatly missed! A gathering for a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Nanaimo Yacht Club, 400 Newcastle Avenue.







