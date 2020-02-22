Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack L. WRIGHT. View Sign Obituary

Jack L. Wright, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2020 at the Victoria General Hospital with family by his side. Jack was born on May 16th, 1931 in Cassidy BC, to John James and Sarah Vilsie Wright.



Jack met Carmen, his bride to be at a young age. They married on July 26th, 1952 and reached the milestone of 67 years of marriage.



Jack’s career started in 1953 with the Department of National Defence Fire Department. After joining the Esquimalt Police-Fire Department in 1962, Jack was promoted to Sergeant in Charge of the Fire Section in 1977; Deputy Fire Chief in 1983; and later retired in 1989.



Jack was a member of the EBB Tide Rugby Club. He was able to travel the world with his wife and team, playing the sport he loved most. In 2000, after his tour in Japan with the Silvertips Rugby team, Jack contemplated retiring; however, he did not until 2005 at the young age of 74.



Jack also enjoyed golfing, baseball, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was the number one fan at his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Jack was known as a very lucky man with a charismatic smile, heart of gold and was friendly to everyone. His personality lit up the room, and when in doubt, Jack would just smile and nod.



He leaves behind his wife Carmen Louise Wright (Hocking), three children; Lori (Ed) Hutchinson, Jan (Rick) Rozon, Garth (Brenda) Wright as well as eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, his brother Jimmy (Janet) Wright and many extended family members.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Jack at the Juan de Fuca Kinsman Fieldhouse on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.



“Deep in our hearts, you will always be loved and remembered everyday. We miss you!”

