MacKENZIE, Jack 1933 - 2020 Jack passed away February 22 at RJH of complications from dementia. He leaves behind loving partner of 34 years Sandra Sanborn and her children Doug, Sherry and Christy, grandson Jerremy (Thao), plus nieces and nephews and many friends here and in PG where he spent his working life at Telus which he loved. Jack loved sports and was a very good athlete. He loved and played golf, curling, basketball and baseball, but he was best at the sport of life and having fun. He loved a good time. I can still hear him say "just one more horn before we go". Very special thanks to Dr. Steven MacKenzie and emergency room staff - your compassion is unequaled; and to Dr. D. Woodburn, Jack's family doctor. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020