John (Jack) O. Nixon was born on October 17, 1931 in New Westminster B.C. He graduated from Duke of Connaught High school. Following graduation Jack began a long and successful career with the Canadian National Railway. He rose to the top ranks, but always romanticized about his early beginnings working on the dining cars and as trainmaster in his territory which included the treacherous canyons of British Columbia.He later became Director of Rail and Highways for the Alberta government. Although he earned many accolades during his career, he was always respected as a leader, often described as a strong and fair boss.



He was married to the love of his life Anne Nixon (Roberts) for almost 60 years before her passing in 2013. They had two children and spent their first 30 years together moving all across the country with his work. Dad dreamed as a young man of retiring in Maple Bay on Vancouver Island and he did just that. They enjoyed a busy life there for 24 years before moving down to Sidney to be closer to family. He leaves behind daughters Kimberly and Shelley (Chuck), grandchildren Kevin (Sarah) and Carlie (Ross), great grandchildren Paige, Jack (named after him), Ben, two wonderful brothers Allan (Pat) and Don (Rosemary) along with nieces and nephews.



Those are the facts, but let me tell you a little bit about my Dad. He was fun. He took everything on with gusto. My parents took up skiing at 40. We camped, golfed, travelled, sailed, skied and explored every province and state we were near. He was a wonderful musician with a life long love of the clarinet and piano. He played in numerous bands as a young man, "theatre under the stars" in Vancouver. His Stan Kenton poster was never far away.



He instilled many things in us; proper grammar, punctuality, integrity, a love of animals music and nature, for me an interest in politics, but above all - that family comes first.



Dad was a natural with people. They loved him because he treated everyone with respect. He never complained and remained his happy positive self even through his most challenging days. He was the quintessential gentleman, the absolute definition of what a great husband, father and son should be. We miss his kind and gentle warmth, his stories and his laugh. He was always there for us. He listened and gave sound advice, never judging.



Our family would like to say a special thank you to Megan E, Marilou, Nancy Watson and Dr. A. Dougal. Also, to the "Wednesday Night Musical Jam" at the Shoal Centre. As well to Trish, Casey, June, Joceylyn, Katrina, Cathy and all the staff at Rest Haven Lodge who made Dad so happy during these last 7 months. He often told me how lucky he was to live in such a wonderful place with such caring people. To Lillie his precious dog who passed away not long after him. Thank you to all for making such a difference in his life.



His Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren brought him much pride and joy. He lives on in all of them.



Until we meet again Dad, Grandpa, GG Jack.

