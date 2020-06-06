Jack passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Overlander Hospice Unit (Trinity) in Kamloops. The Yuma Puma has left the building. He was predeceased by his first wife Evelyn and granddaughter Katrina. He is survived by his wife Marlene, children Randall (Lynn), Beth (Matt), Debra (Gord), Kirk (Carol) and Greg (Roxanna) and grandchildren Jon, Scott, Brian, Robyn, Dennis, Kate, Andrew and Cameron.



Jack was born in Dapp, Alberta and moved to Fairview at a young age where he met his wife to be Evelyn. Jack worked many jobs in the area until he joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1957 and moved his young family to Victoria. After this time in the navy Jack spent the rest of his career working in the hospitality industry for which he was amazingly skilled. In the early 80s Jack and Ev moved up to Logan Lake eventually settling in a home on Rey Creek Ranch where he quickly became a fixture at many events. He also continued in hospitality in Merritt.



After the passing of Evelyn in 1994, Jack met Marlene and they married in 2001. They spent winters as Snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona where they enjoyed spending time with their southern friends.



Jack was a loving father and was very proud and supportive of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed a glass of wine and his door was always open to family and friends.



Be at Peace, we will miss you.



Special thank you to Dr. Miranda DuPreez, Logan Lake nurse Sharon Van Broek and nurse practitioner Jocelyn Rhode for their care, kindness and friendship.



As well, thank you to all the caregivers at Overlander Trinity Unit for the compassionate care he received.



Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time, a celebration will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to Prostate Cancer or a local Hospice.



