Jack REDMOND
October 02, 1928 - July 06, 2020
Jack Redmond passed away at Victoria, BC on July 6th at the age of 91.

Jack was born and raised in Saskatchewan and moved to BC with his wife Hazel in 1958 to start a business with his brother Leary, managing an Esso Service Station. Jack was an inspiration to his employees, many stayed in contact with him throughout his life. Jack is survived by his five children Gerry (Rudy), Jim (Mira), Leary (Colleen), Cindy (Jim), Joanne (Dan) and brother Leary (Donna). Jack loved his family and enjoyed travelling the world and spending time with his grandchildren Justin, Nicole, Lisa, Kristen, Adam, Christopher, Tyler, Danielle and great grandchildren Jack, Henry, Kate, Hailey, Olivia, Peyton, Parker and Lyla. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Jack was predeceased by Hazel in 2012. He is survived by his second wife Leona Stilling and her children Jane (Warren), Leslie (Darren), Rick (Denise) and Laurie (Sylvia) and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallbros.com

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
