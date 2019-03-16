Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Adam Kerr. View Sign

KERR, Jacob Adam September 25, 1999 - March 3, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that Jacob Adam Kerr, age 19, our amazing son, brother, family member and friend passed away March 3rd at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by grandfather, Garry Walthers 2011; Jacob is survived by his mom Susan, dad Jason, sister Julia, grandmother Diane Kerr, grandfather, Andrew Kerr, grandmother Sandra Walthers. He will also be missed by Aunts Lisa Fawkes (Glen), Linda Walthers, cousins Kyle and Jason Fawkes and Uncle Mathew Kerr, extended family and friends as well. Those who knew Jacob, even for a short time will miss his immense shining light. Jacob was fiercely brilliant with an ability to overcome, endure and succeed against all odds. Sarcastic, dark humor and practical jokes were a part of everyday life for Jacob, even while entrenched in his illness. Diagnosed with cancer at age 5, then again at 17, then 18, Jacob would refuse to be defined by the disease, and he wasn't. Multiple chemotherapy drugs, tests, scans, radiation, stem cell transplant, and several major surgeries, would attempt to take over his life many times. Jacob's positive and powerful mental outlook on life, along with school, soccer, friends and family would force the balance to a normal life. Ultimately, he just wanted to be a young adult, cancer free and attend UVIC to study Computer Science. Jacob's passion and desire for a higher education became his key focus through high school and post graduation. Through a bone cancer diagnosis and active treatment in 2017 Jacob graduated with honors and was accepted at UVIC through the Computer Science Program with scholarships awaiting his arrival. This same treatment protocol would claim 3/4 of his pelvic bone and recovery would be intense and on-going with Jacob not only walking again without crutches, but running in a 5 km event 11 months after the extensive surgery. In Jacob's way, "I did it, because I wanted to see if I could, and now I don't really want to do that again". Jacob never liked running… We would all be amazed and in awe at this feat, but to Jacob, it was not a big deal and another example of working hard to get the result he wanted. Jacob would continue to persevere throughout his illness, and although the disease was evident, he would have ultimate control of his days, moments, his future and passing. This was critical to Jacob and he did it his way. The Kerr Family would like to express heartfelt thank you and gratitude to The Victoria General Hospital Pediatric Oncology Clinic, BC Children's Hospital Oncology, Hematology Clinic, Canuck Place, BC Cancer Agency Vancouver, Ronald McDonald House, Peninsula Health Services, Victoria Hospice and Rebalance MD. The strength of the human spirit is more powerful than any disease, and we were witness to this in our son and brother Jacob. His light shon brighter and brighter the closer he came to leaving us. We will always be grateful for Jacob's grace, dignity, bravery, humor and love, and will keep him in our hearts forever. We are honored to be Mom, Dad and Sister to such an amazing human being. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Mary Winspear Centre @ 2243 Beacon Avenue W. Sidney, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Foundation, as a fund is being established in Jacob's name to support a scholarship for students entering the Computer Science Program at UVIC, by phone at 250 381-5532 or by cheque sent to #200 - 703 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC V8W 1E2. Condolences may be offered to the family at







