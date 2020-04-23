COOPER, Jacob "Jake" Sunrise January 28, 1984 - Sunset April 19, 2020 Jakes leaves behind his mother Jeanine, father Doug, brothers Doug and Neil and a large extended family and friends. He will be remembered for having a big heart and generosity for family and friends. Jake loved to bead, attend the pow wows, and was a true blue "Maple Leaf" fan. Special acknowledgements to all of his friends at Gingerbread, Saanich School, Bayside School, Parkland School, Special Olympics Bowling, Challenger Baseball week and Operation Track Shoes. Graveside Service Friday, April 24, 2020 Tsartlip Cemetery 10am.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020